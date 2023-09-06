MANISTEE — It’s been a record-setting start for the Manistee football team, and the numbers are truly mind boggling. Two games into what is Troy Bytwork’s last as head coach, the Mariners have scored more points through the first eight quarters than at any time since he was offensive coordinator in 2013.
Improbably, the Mariners total of 103 points so far this season is eight points more than Manistee scored in its first two games in 2018, when it went undefeated in the regular season.
Challenges still remain as the schedule only becomes more difficult in the coming weeks, but the Mariners are riding an emotional high that doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.
One of the team’s goals each year is to win a conference title, and with the Mariners falling short of the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division championship a year ago, Friday night’s road game at Muskegon Oakridge has some added importance.
Oakridge may be only 1-1 this season, but the Eagles has long maintained a standard of excellence that includes 18 straight playoff appearances, and 28 in the past 29 years.
“They’re always going to be a disciplined group,” Bytwork said. “This group is no different. They’re going to stay in their odd front defense, and aren’t going to move around too much.
“From an offensive perspective they kind of bounce back and forth between a two tight end T look, and then they’ll spread it out and run some zone read type of thing.”
Manistee played the Eagles for the first time in program history a year ago when the Mariners joined their new conference and the result was anything but positive.
Those players who return from that Manistee team haven’t forgotten the bad feeling after the Eagles ran away with a 46-19 win.
Although the Mariners managed to recover from that loss and qualify for their third straight appearance in the playoffs, they want to flip the script on the Eagles.
With its entire offensive backfield returning except for quarterback, the Mariners only question marks coming into this season were on the line where a couple of holes needed to be filled.
“Caius Johns has taken on a strong leadership role up there with Brayden Sorenson (who returned at left guard),” noted Bytwork. “I’ve coached three out of the four brothers now in that family, and Caius is easily the most vocal. He’s not only a vocal leader, he does it by example.”
Freshman quarterback Dayvion Neal-Berry has shown a maturity beyond his years directing an offense that has put up some big numbers, including 410 yards rushing last week.
But he can expect to see more pressure this week from the Eagles, who return senior linebackers Jullian Primmer, Trever Jones and Brody Jennings. The Eagle defense held opponents to an average of just 13 points a game last year.
With veteran quarterback Matt Danicek having graduated the Eagles are moving slot receiver Evan Miller to the signal caller’s spot. But coach Cary Hager thinks Miller could just give the Eagles offense the jolt it needs to surpass their competition.
It’s an important early season test for the Mariners.