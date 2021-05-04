MANISTEE — Manistee’s track teams took a Lakes 8 Activities Conference dual from Ludington as the Chippewas boys won, 76-61, and the girls won, 68-67.
“We got beat by a good Manistee team tonight,” said Ludington boys coach Mark Willis.
The Orioles’ boys got victories from Caleb Smith in the high jump and 300 hurdles. Lucas Peterson won the 110 hurdles.
Craig Fuller won the 800 and 1,600 while running a leg of the winning 1,600 relay with Will Siegert, Andrew Talsma and Peterson. Sieger won the 400.
Chazz Rohrer swept the throwing events, and Nathan Reisterer won the long jump.
Manistee’s boys got victories from Anderson Johns in the 100, 200 and pole vault; Abdul Ghennewa in the 3,200; the 400 relay team of Trevor Spencer, Landen Powers, Luke Kooy and Johns; the 800 relay team of Spencer, Kenton Zatarga, Trevor Mikula and Connor Rischel; and, the 3,200 relay team of Luke Senters, Griffen Antal, Ghennewa and Dylan Johnson.
Gwen Shamel won the 400 and 800 for the Orioles. Olivia Andersen won the 3,200. Andersne and Shamel teamed with Emma Klein and Anna Burton to win the 3,200 relay.
RyAnn Rohrer swept the throwing events, like her older brother. Lindy Murphy was the pole vault winner and long jump winner, and Kaylee Malt won the high jump.
Manistee’s Lacey Zimmerman won the 100, and Allie Thomas won the 200. Olivia Holtgren won the 1,600. Reagan Codden won the 100 hurdles, and Libby McCarthy won the 300 hurdles.
The Chippewas took three of four relays. Zimmerman and Codden teamed with Kasey Eckhardt and Ashtyn Janis to win the 400 relay. Zimmerman, Eckhardt, McCarthy and Janis won the 800 relay. Holtgren, Eckhardt, McCarthy and Thomas won the 1,600 relay.