WHITEHALL — It wasn’t quite what Manistee girls golf coach Bridget Warnke expected when the team squared off against Whitehall and Muskegon West Michigan Christian in a tri-meet Monday afternoon in Whitehall.
Yes, the Chippewas are a young team this season with no seniors to provide the steadying influence of experienced leadership. But, Warnke did not see that as an excuse for the team’s performance in losing to both opponents while shooting a 230.
The host team finished the day with a first place score of 186, while WMC carded a 222 to take second place. Manistee had the weekend off, and Warnke felt that might be why the Chippewas came out flat.
“I think we had little bit of an off day,” Warnke said. “It was not as good as we hoped. There’s room for improvement. When I got out of the van, I said ‘We’re going to play better,’ and they all said ‘Yes.’”
Sara Danison paced the Chippewas with a 53. Emalyn Nelson was right on her heels with a 54. But the scores dropped off after that, with Mackenzie King finishing with a 61 and Kendal Waligorski carding a 62.