MANISTEE — Fresh off winning the Rocket Invitational in Muskegon, the Manistee girls track team overwhelmed Muskegon Heights, 121-6 Tuesday afternoon on its home track. The boys also won handily, 106-31.
It was a short meet, with the teams competing in only field events, and just five of those.
Brooke Jankwietz paced the Chippewa girls with a pair of victories, in the discus with a throw of 65 feet, 8 inches and the shot put at more than 31 feet.
Libby McCarthy won the high jump with a height of 5 feet, while Kendal Waligorski took the pole vault with a clearance of 7 feet and Danni Miles was first in the long jump with a leap of 13-6.5.
On the boys' side Manistee picked up first places in the shot put with Connor Lindeman uncorking a heave of 34-9, the discus where Caden Vansickle got off a throw of 99-7, while Dylan Madsen went 8 feet in the pole vault and Connor Rischel had a leap of 18-2.5 inches in the long jump.