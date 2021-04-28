MUSKEGON — Four boys and four girls picked up individual first place finishes as Manistee swept a Lakes 8 Activities Conference dual meet with Muskegon Orchard View in Muskegon on Tuesday.
“We saw a lot of positives,” head coach Eric Thuemmel said. “It was a nice show of depth. It’s early in the season still, too, and we’ve had three weeks of practice.
“This was the first time that we’d been together two weeks in a row,
In the boys competition first places were recorded by Jordan Fink in the 400-meter dash, Dylan Johnson won the 800-meter run, Luke Senters was first in the 1,600 meters and Anderson Johns took first in the pole vault.
The girls were paced by Olivia Holtgren who had victories in the 800 and 1,600 and Logan Wayward was a double winner with first places in the shot put and discus, Cecilia Postma nabbed the 3,200 race and Libby McCarthy won the high jump.
Manistee also swept all four relays in the girls competition, and the boys took three out of the four.