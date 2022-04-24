KINGSLEY — Manistee's girls and boys track and field teams both finished third at the Rodes Relays in Kingsley on Saturday, the girls scoring 34 points and the boys 25.98.
The host school swept the meet, the girls winning with 51.05 and the boys notching 45. Benzie Central took second place in each, scoring 40.02 on the girls side and 33 on the boys.
Manistee's girls picked up two individual first place finishes, junior Lacey Zimmerman winning the 100 meters (13.64 seconds) and Libby McCarthy was first in the high jump (4 feet 11 inches).
The Chippewas also won the 800-meter relay with Ashtyn Janis, Kasey Eckhardt, Audrey Huizinga and Zimmerman (1:52.48) and the 1,600 relay with Eckhardt, Audrey Huizinga, Anna Huizinga and Cecilia Postma (4:25.68).
Second places were recorded by Manistee in the 400-meter shuttled hurdles with Raegan Codden, McCarthy, Allison Kelley and Reese Shively (1:16.93), Brooke Jankwietz in the shot put (33-3 1/2) and the discus (89-5).
On the boys side, Manistee did not garner any first places. Evan Dalke finished third in the 110-meter hurdles (17.62) and Evan Scarlata was fourth (17.68).
Manistee picked up a second place in the 800 relay with Trevor Spencer, Kaden Kott, Connor Rischel and Max Miles (1:36.25) and in the 3,200-meter relay with Jack O'Donnell, Jordan Fink, Trevor Mikula and Luke Senters (9:17.42).
O'Donnell, Allan Mueller, Trevor Adamczak and Senters were second in the 1,200-400-800-1,600 (12:36.66) while Seth Thompson, Gavin Weaver, Dalke and Scarlata took second in the shuttle hurdles (1:08.40).
Caden Vansickle was third in the discus (97-8).