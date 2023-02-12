GRAYLING — Manistee’s trio of wrestlers were unable to make it out of the MHSAA Division 3 individual wrestling district Saturday, seeing each of their seasons come to a close.
Josh Haynes, a freshman, was unable to reach the regional. His first match was a pinball loss in the quarterfinals at 113 pounds to Tawas’ Quintyn Allen.
Haynes then fell to Negaunee’s Phoenix Espinoza in the consolation semifinals. Haynes finished 4-13.
Freshman Peyton Stallings lost his initial match at 157 pounds by pin against Kingsley’s Izayah Reed. Stallings finished 4-18.
Eli Fulton, a sophomore, also lost his first match at 215 pounds by pin and did not continue. He lost to Negaunee’s Eli VanBuren. Fulton finished 2-19.