MUSKEGON — It came down to a final possession with the clock winding down in the fourth quarter Friday night in Muskegon.
Getting the ball trailing by two points with only 3:42 remaining in the game, Manistee’s football team marched down the field and scored the game-winning touchdown in a big 20-15 upset over the Oakridge Eagles.
Freshman quarterback Dayvion Neal-Berry hit junior wide out Kayden Kott in the back of the end zone with a 25-yard scoring strike in a thrilling finish.
Prior to that, the Mariners faced a fourth down at the Oakridge 2-yard line and pulled some razzle dazzle, Neal-Berry handing off to senior Nick Hornkohl who in turn gave the ball over to Kanon Petzak who raced in for a two-yard touchdown for a brief lead.
Oakridge took its last lead, 15-13, before the Mariners mounted their stirring rally.
“I’ll be honest with you, this might be the best one (win) yet of my time in Manistee,” outgoing Manistee head coach Troy Bytwork said. “Oakridge is obviously very good, and on their turf and we had to fight back.
“We got up, 6-0, and then went down, 7-6 (at halftime). Got down two more times and fought back. These kids do not give up. They have full confidence they’re going to pull it out.”
Hornkohl rolled up 118 yards, scored a touchdown plus a two-point conversion on 14 carries. Neal-Berry contributed 39 yards on seven tries, Isaiah Davis picked up another 39 on 10 attempts and Kott had 36 yards on eight cracks.
Neal-Berry completed 3-of-6 passes for 73 yards and one TD, a game-winning 25-yarder to Kott to win the game. Matthew Thies caught one pass for 28 yards and Landin Sowa one for 20.
Nathan Doremus and Braydon Sorenson were the big hitters on defense with 12 tackles apiece, while Trevor Haag collected 10, Sowa nine and Brian McNeil three with one sack.
“If you’re going to make a run at a West Michigan Conference championship, it typically goes through Oakridge and Whitehall,” said Bytwork. “You have to go on the road in this case, and we went toe-to-toe with them.
“It was physical, and we caused some turnovers. It was just a heck of a game, and these are the teams you have to beat if you’re going to accomplish your goal.”
Manistee improved its record to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the WMC Lakes Division. The Mariners are back in Muskegon next Friday for a conference game with Orchard View.