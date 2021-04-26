SHELBY — Manistee's boys golf team competed in the Oakridge Invitational in Shelby on Monday afternoon and finished first among the seven schools entered in the field.
"We were pleased," Chippewas coach Mike Swanson said. "Competition was really close. We only won by two strokes. It came down to concentrating the last few holes. It was a good lesson to learn."
It was a four-score event, where the first two golfers on each team competed in medal play, three and four played a best ball together and five and six played a scramble.
Caleb Adamski tied for second place medalist shooting a 90. Jacob Sharp carded a 94. In the best ball competition Brayden Sorensen and Will Somsel combined to shoot a 92 for medalist honors, and in the scramble division Mason Adamski and Grayson Prince combined for 100.