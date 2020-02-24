VICTORY TWP. — Finnish foreign exchange student Saku Ruotsalainen and Bear Lake sophomore Bryce Harless each scored two goals in the Manistee co-op hockey team’s exciting 5-4 non-conference victory over Grand Rapids Northview to bring down the curtain on the regular season at West Shore Community College Arena on Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats (3-20), who had cruised to a 10-1 win over the Chippewas (4-19) last Tuesday, put in a goal with 7:34 left in regulation, but Manistee hung on to hold Northview off the scoreboard the rest of the way.
“It could easily have gotten away from us,” Manistee head coach Jim Foley said. “Thank God we buried that extra one. This team is like (Dr.) Jeykyl and (Mr.) Hyde. This time they knew what they were going to be facing, and they came out skating hard.
“Just like Cheboygan. We played Cheboygan and didn’t play hard. We played them again and took them to overtime (before losing, 8-7).
“They need to learn to be consistent. Everything they do has to be the same every time. Hopefully, next year they’ll all understand that as they all get a little bit older.”
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.