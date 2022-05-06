MANISTEE — Manistee's girls tennis team battled to a 4-4 tie with Western Michigan Christian in a match between a pair of Lakes 8 Activities Conference members on Thursday afternoon at Manistee.
The two teams split the four singles flights, each winning two. Manistee's victories came at No. 1 where Lauren Bell defeated Ines Allende, 6-4, 6-4, and No. 3 where Marina Reid turned back Oliva Round, 2-0, 2-0.
Lily Mungia lost to the Warriors' Harriet Meier at No. 4 singles in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0 and the Chippewas' Peyton Bond lost to Sophia Hendrie, 6-0, 6-1.
The Chippewas also split the four doubles fights, as Kennedy Miles and Maygan Vasquez defeated the duo of Estella Kuiper and Autumn Alderink at No. 1, 6-2, 6-0, and the No. 2 team of Annika Haag and Sarah Huber topped Isabel Post and Anna Morse, 6-3, 6-4.
Gracie Shively and Ilianna Tompkins of Manistee lost to Ella Hawke and Sydney Sytsema at No. 3 doubles in straight sets 6-1, 6-1, while Emily Haiss and Kaylee Loper were defeated by Meralee Detar and Beymi Tapia of WMC in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.