GRAYLING — Manistee’s wrestling team was unable to get a wrestler through the MHSAA Division 3 individual wrestling district Saturday at Grayling.
Senior Hunter Cameron reached the consolation semifinals, but dropped a three-point decision to see his season close at 171 pounds. He won his first consolation match after an initial loss, but he couldn’t score another victory to advance to the regional.
Junior Brian Spruce (119 pounds), senior Ayden Bladzik-Garber (130) … all saw their respective seasons come to a close.