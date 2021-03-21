GRAYLING — Manistee senior wrestler Keith Barke punched his ticket to the MHSAA Division 3 individual regional tournament, and recorded his 100th career victory all in the same match at the districts in Grayling on Saturday.
Barke was one of five wrestlers the Chippewas took to the districts, but the other four all went 0-2 and closed out their seasons. Barke went 3-1 to take third place.
A 215-pounder, Barke came out strong and picked up a win in his first match of the day. That put him at 99 career wins, and Manistee coach Logan Bond felt afterward that the pressure of going for his 100th might have contributed to his loss in the next match
"I'm really proud of him because after taking a tough loss he responded really well," Bond said. "Losing ends up getting in your head a little bit.
"But, he finished really strong and won his next two matches in order to get third place. He ended up pinning the Gladstone wrestler in the second period. If he wrestles the way that he did in that last match he can definitely make his way to state."