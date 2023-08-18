MANISTEE — Finishing 44th out of 145 at the Junior Nationals Summer Championships might not sound very impressive, but when you consider that Manistee senior Alec Lampen was swimming against some of the fastest athletes in the nation, it gains an entirely different sheen.
On top of that, he swam the 100-yard backstroke in an outdoor pool at the William Woolett Aquatic Center in Irvine, California, which was a completely different venue than what he’s used to.
The swimmers he went against came from big teams with full-time coaches, or on college teams with all the benefits swimming on that type of program affords them.
Lampen, the son of Dan and Rhonda Lampen, first had to make the qualifying cuts that are required, and then finish in the top 24 in the prelims to swim in the finals that night. Although he swam a lifetime best of 57.96 seconds for first in his heat, Lampen fell short of making it back to the finals later that night by 0.04 of a second.
“I did the best for anyone from Michigan,” Lampen said. “So, that was cool. I’ve had a goal of making the Junior Nationals since probably last fall.
“I was really trying to get the (qualifying) times at the state meet, but I finished just shy of them. I was kind of working with my USA coach (Susan Sniegowski of Lighthouse Swimming, part of the Ludington Recreation Program), trying to stay in the weight room and put on a little more muscle.
“After I finished my heat I was really excited. I remember sitting up in the stands watching the heats after me to see if I was going to make it. It was so close.”
Despite missing out on the finals, Lampen could still hang his hat on the fact his performance improved his ranking from 76th to 44th afterward, and there are still the Olympic Trials down the line.
Competing in an outdoor pool presented a unique challenge for Lampen, putting him in a situation of flying blind with nothing to help keep him on a straight course.
A week prior to the Junior Nationals, his dad took him to Holland which has an outdoor facility to help get him acquainted with staring at the blank sky instead of a ceiling indoors to use as a guide.
Sniegowski also worked with him for several days, and Lampen reports that he didn’t experience any problem running into any lane lines, which would have slowed him down.
“I was very impressed with how he did at Junior Nationals,” said Sniegowski. “Swimming outside brings its own challenges that we’re not really used to here in northern Michigan. Our competitions are pretty much all inside.
“Having an outdoor competition, especially for a backstroker, it’s some new skills that he had to learn very quickly, and he did a great job overcoming not having anything to look at to keep him swimming straight.
“We worked for several days, and he worked really hard on picking up the new skills to be able to swim straight. He did just fantastic. It’s a high pressure atmosphere.”
Sniegkowski added that Lampen needs no prodding to work on his sport, displaying impressive dedication and is an incredible self motivator who works tirelessly on his own a lot.
The Lighthouse team doesn’t have enough practices to adequately prepare him for his journey.
“I’ve been working with Alec since he was 11, and he’s always been great at setting his goals, figuring out what he needs to do (and) how to achieve them,” said Sniegowski.
Although he didn’t advance to the finals, he was able to get in some time trials in the 50-meter backstroke and 50-meter freestyle, because both were really close to Junior National cuts as well.
He says he got good times in both, but “nothing really crazy.”
In addition to Sniegowski, two of his Lighthouse teammates, Jaden Vronko and Dylan Sniegowski, made the trip to California as well to cheer him on and offer their support, which he says he truly appreciated.
“It was nice to have them all there,” Lampen said. “It was really nice to have people I knew there, and have that support because it is a bit nerve racking to be out with this big meet.
“Overall, my coach and I have been to enough championship meets that we worked on just being able to stay calm, and really being able to execute what you’ve trained without letting the nerves get in the way.
“But, I would say it’s more a fun kind of nerves. The whole environment there was just so high energy. I was just more excited than nervous.”
He says he might swim a couple times in the fall, but otherwise will now focus on preparing for the high school season, and a shot at earning his second straight Division 3 individual state title in the 100 backstroke.
Also, he’ll be considering several colleges to attend next year, including the University of Michigan, and perhaps come to a decision by the end of September.
Meanwhile, he’ll be working in the weight room.
“I still think I can put on a little more mass,” he said. “Muscle mass and strength before the high school season.”