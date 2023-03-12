ROCHESTER HILLS — Manistee’s Alec Lampen scored an MHSAA Division 3 boys swimming individual state championship Saturday at Oakland University Natatorium at Rochester Hills.
Lampen, a junior, swam to a championship-winning time of 50.30 seconds, a 0.14 second-improvement on his qualifying time.
Lampen was the top qualifier in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 50.44 seconds, cutting nearly a full second off of his qualifying time.
Lampen was also third in the 50-yard freestyle in 20.96 seconds in the preliminaries. He earned consideration for All-American status with a time of 20.87 seconds as he was the state runner-up.
Drew Mendians, a junior, finished ninth in the preliminaries of the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 59.77 seconds. In the finals, Mendians was ninth with a time of 69.67.
Mendians was also in a tie for 10th during the preliminaries with DeWitt’s Dominic Rose.
Manistee’s 200-yard medley relay finished fifth in the preliminaries with a time of 1:38.10. Lampen, Mendians, Trevor Adamczak and Tug Thummel swam together. The team improved to fourth place with a time of 1:36.75.
The same quartet swam to an 11th place finish in the preliminaries of the 200-yard freestyle relay. On Saturday, the team was ninth with a time of 1:28.19.
Trevor Adamczak, a senior, was 13th during the preliminaries for the 50-yard freestyle. Lampen’s time was 22.64. In the finals, he had a time of 22.43 seconds and finished 12th in the state.
He was also 22nd in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 55.72 seconds.
Thummel, a senior, was 28th in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:51.21. He was also 23rd in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:07.42.