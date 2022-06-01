HOUGHTON LAKE — Manistee’s Jacob Scharp earned a bid in the state golf tournament after he was the second individual qualifier from the MHSAA Division 3 golf regional Wednesday at Quest Golf Club in Houghton Lake.
The Chippewas — champions of the Lakes 8 Activities Conference — finished sixth as a team with a 344. Mason County Central was 18th in the 20-team field with a 444.
Big Rapids won the regional championship with a 322. Traverse City St. Francis was second with a 324 followed by Boyne City with a 333. Both schools qualified.
The Spartans were led by Jayden Perrone with a 103. Wyatt Green and Colton Bourgette each shot a 110. Kolden Myer rounded out the Central scoring with a 121. Bryce Thurow played and scored a 123.
“I think for us to go with a 444 is not that bad. When I look at Jayden, Wyatt and Colton, they were basically on their season-average pace,” said Central coach Tim Genson.
The Spartans returned to post-season play for the first time since 2015, too. Genson noted that he had teams that were too inexperienced to go through the rigors of a regional before the pandemic and last year’s team didn’t have enough members to be competitive.
Genson said he encouraged the team — all of whom could return next season — to improve their games. He believed they could each cut 25 shots from their scores on Wednesday.
“It comes from practice and trial-and-error,” he said. “And it’s from doing some summer competitions. It’s getting some lessons on some things. That’s not that big of a hill to climb.”
He planned to do his part, too, in scheduling more 18-hole tournaments for Central next season. Central played in two tournaments of that length, and he plans to increase that number to four or five in 2023.
“Three of the five guys at the regional didn’t even play golf. Two of them basically started playing golf the second week of April,” Genson said. “They played six weeks of golf and then they’re in a regional.”
The Chippewas’ team score was rounded out by Jordan Bladzik with an 86, Braydon Sorenson with an 88 and Ben Schlaff with a 93. Brady Johnson scored a 96.
The individual medalist was the Gladiators’ Tommy Puetz with a 74. Other individual qualifiers were Cody Meigs of Houghton Lake with a 77 and Cameron Morgan with a 78.