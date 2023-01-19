MANISTEE — Staying close to home played a major role in Manistee senior Lacey Zimmerman’s decision to sign her national letter of intent to compete on the women’s track and field team next year at Ferris State.

Joining her in the Manistee Media Center to mark the occasion Thursday morning were her mother Kelly, dad Bill and younger brother Braylen as well as friends and her coaches.

One of the other reasons besides its proximity to Manistee that Zimmerman, who carries a 3.5 GPA, said she chose Ferris was because it is one of just a few schools that has a radiology program, which is what she has chosen as her major.

Why radiology?

“Two of my aunts do it and they talk about it all the time,” Zimmerman answered. “I just think it’s really cool. I like the X-ray part, especially when you can see the (unborn) babies.”

Besides its radiology program, what also enticed Zimmerman was that she has some family members already enrolled there, plus former teammate Allie Thomas is preparing to begin her freshman year with the Bulldogs.

Former opponent Nyah Tyron of Mason County Central is also a freshman at Ferris this year, and Zimmerman is looking forward to renewing their acquaintance.

“It’s just really big (the signing event). I’ve never experienced anything like this. I’ve never even, like, been to one and watched it happen. It’s like crazy to me. I was really nervous before, but now I’m really excited. I feel really happy.”

Zimmerman, a sprinter, was conference champion in all of her events last year, and was thrown onto the 800-meter relay that she anchored which earned all-state honors.

Manistee track coach Eric Thummel first noticed her potential when she was in middle school and isn’t surprised that she’s taking her talent to the next level.

“Lacey’s just been a fantastic sprinter for us the past few years,” Thummel said. “She’s gotten faster and faster each year, and is getting stronger and more determined. She has a great work ethic.

“I’m really pleased that she’s going to be able to take it to the next level. At the same time, I’m looking forward to the spring time because she got to run a state.

“We want to go back and get a few school records while we’re at it, because we’re right there with Lacy anchoring our 400-meter and 800-meter.

“Ever since middle school we noticed how fast she is, and what foot speed she’s got, and just a great attitude as well. She likes to win, and we like to win, so she helps us out there.”

Zimmerman is in the midst of her final season as a point guard for the Chippewas basketball team, but her romance with track really started to take off following her sophomore and junior years.

She has run a 13.9 in the 100-meter dash, a 27.47 time in the 200 as well as anchoring the 800-meter relay and the 1,600.

“I realized last year that I’m actually really good at this (track),” Zimmerman said. “Basketball ... yeah, I like the sport. But, not as much as I enjoy being in track.”

Zimmerman is glad to put this decision behind her and focus all of her attention on her last go-round as a Chippewa.