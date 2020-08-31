BENZONIA — Six area schools competed at the Pete Moss Invitational at Benzie Central in Benzonia on Friday and Saturday, and most of those schools opened the season with the different format.
The invitational typically is all day on a Saturday with schools divided up by size. This year, because of COVID-19, organizers had eight different sessions with similar-sized schools. Three of the sessions were on Friday with the remaining five on Saturday.
Ludington ran in the first session Saturday with Hart, Traverse City Central, Traverse City West, Traverse City St. Francis and host Benzie Central. The Orioles’ boys were led by Craig Fuller, who finished 16th in the 58 runner race with a time of 17:40.42. Rounding out Ludington’s top seven were Evan Bennett (19:00.18), Trey Keson (19:03.23), Andrew Talsma (21:08.09), Keese Villarreal (21:17.27), Jimmy Strahan (21:52.00), Will Siegert (21:58.23), Charles Austin (22:00.13) and Hayden Madl (22:59.76).
The Pirates were paced by Alex Enns, who was fourth with a time of 16:15.99. Clayton Ackley (16:44.46), Spencer Vander Zwaag (17:06.53), Michael Tubbs (17:44.78), Noah Bosley (17:48.83), Seth Ackley (17:54.45), Wyatt Dean (17:57.57), Easton Vander Zwaag (19:27.50), Max Nienhuis (20:23.67) and Tyler Vanderzanden (20:53.39) rounded out the Pirates’ team.
Ludington’s girls team was led by Annie Kline, who was 35th in the 63-girl field with a time of 22:15.23. Rounding out the Orioles were Olivia Andersen (22:20.01), Hailey Stowe (24:07.14), Anna Burton (24:34.42), Mackenzie Keillor (24:45.36), Emma Klein (26:00.95), Rachel Sarto (28:23.65), Erin Clancy (28:24.09) and Gabrielle Hockenberg (30:25.11).
Hart freshman Alyson Enns was the runner-up with a time of 18:18.22 followed by Savannah Ackley at third with 18:25.91. Audrianna Enns (18:51.29), Lynae Ackley (19:15.04), Lauren VanderLaan (21:20.48), Layla Creed (22:26.43), Savanna Owens (22:58.32), Sadie Sorensen (23:13.46), Kelly VanderKodde (23:44.08) and Gina VanderKodde (23:55.36) wrapped up the entries for Hart.
Mason County Central ran on Friday during the second session. The Spartans’ boys team had seven runners within almost 1 minute, 16 seconds. Gavin Shirey led the Spartans with a 19:37.56, finishing eighth in the session. Cullen Kraus-McCarthy (19:49.91), Spencer Johnson (20:09.61), Gage Tyron (20:20.79), Jay Danielson (20:26.95), Thomas Wagner (20:52.75) and Ethan Johnson (20:54.13) rounded out the grouping. Also running for the Spartans were Xander Gajewski (21:12.87), Hunter White (21:50.76) and Keegan Dunn (22:16.48).
Central’s girls were led by Nyah Tyron with a third-place finish and a time of 23:21.47. Jaden Petersen was sixth (23:49.22) and Emily Adams was ninth (25:31.70). Also running for the Spartans were Gracie Weinert (27:04.99), Gabby Jensen (27:40.65), Jayden Baker (29:47.57), Mya Sterley (29:55.26), Marissa Quillan (30:15.51), AshlynRose Kelley (32:11.21) and Aylin Davila (33:55.00).
Mason County Eastern’s teams ran in the final of three sessions Friday. The boys team had four runners in the top six of its session, including going 1-2-3. Nate Wing won the session with a time of 17:33.29 followed by Henry Hybza (18:16.31) and Mateo Barnett (18:17.12). Eli Shoup was sixth (19:21.00). Also running for the Cardinals were Clay Shoup (19:51.03), Neal Stewart (20:13.50), Raul Hernandez (21:19.37), Keeton Capling (22:28.21), Daniel Wolf (23:34.54) and Peter Hybza (23:42.56).
Oliva Wing led the Cardinals, finishing seventh (23:21.66). Also running for the Cardinals were Sydney Gage (25:10.01), Amelia Malburg (25:23.43), Kennady Tyler (27:47.02) and Amelia Stewart (29:01.40).
Pentwater ran in the fifth and final session Saturday. The Falcons’ boys were led by Abie VanDuinen with a time of 19:26.53. Also running for the Falcons was Jordan Bales (23:12.26), Mitchel Daniels (23:37.72), Shane Roberts (31:31.36) and Jack Roberts (32:22.92). Pentwater’s girls team was led by Emily Schwarz (29:56.81) followed by Anna VanDuinen (30:12.80) and Abby Hughes (30:52.79).
“I am so proud of all of the runners for navigating a new experience with class and a positive attitude,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. “I am really looking forward to this season as with so many young athletes I know it will be exciting to see them improve throughout the season.”
Manistee ran in the third session Saturday. The Chippewas’ boys team was led by Luke Smith (19:20.48) followed by Abdul Ghennewa (19:50.21), Jack O’Donnell (19:56.69), Elliot Hoeflinger (20:14.34), Jarod Wright (20:14.92), Luke Herberger (20:38.21), Trenton Wazny (20:38.96), Jordan Fink (20:42.11), Jacob Lindeman (21:01.41), Griffen Antal (21:19.78) and Seth Thompson (21:43.08).
Cecilia Postma led the Chippewas’ girls team, finishing fifth (21:19.36). Running for Manistee were Olivia Holtgren (21:57.58), Allie Thomas (23:17.06), Teagan Johnson (23:23.59), Olivia Smith (23:24.44), Brynn O’Donnell (23:58.16), Taylor Murray (24:30.36), Jenna Outman (27:19.98) and Addy Witkowski (27:22.17).