MANISTEE — How much can one win mean?
Well, for the Manistee football team, perhaps quite a lot if you believe, as Mariners head coach Troy Bytwork does, that one of the steps on the road to a West Michigan Conference Lakes Division goes through Muskegon Oakridge.
The Mariners took the step last week, coming back from a deficit not once, but twice and pulling out a thrilling 20-15 victory with one last drive and now returns to Muskegon for a conference game with Orchard View on Friday night.
Orchard View dropped its first game after a 2-0 start when Montague handed the Cardinals a 33-8 setback last week, and would like nothing better than to bring the Mariners down from their euphoric high.
But this is a veteran group of Mariners that has its sights clearly set on winning the league before making a deep run in the MHSAA playoffs after that to send Bytwork out in grand style.
After finishing 0-9 and forfeiting their last three games in 2022, a year that saw the Cardinals battle with low participation numbers, OV is aiming to be more competitive in Fred Rademacher’s fifth season with 28 players on the squad.
“You know what you’re going to get offensively and you know what you’re going to get defensively as far as Orchard View is concerned since Fred has been there,” Bytwork said. “They’re going to be in their normal ‘T,’ two tight ends (and) three backs with an even front.
“A pair of senior offensive linemen return in Bryce Bernard and Jamario Dash, which is always big. They have very reactive linebackers typically.”
The Cardinals have switched senior quarterback Stephon Oakes to running back to make room for signal caller Alex Theile who Rademacher says gives them speed and athleticism.
Sophomore standouts Mason Tuttle at running back, and Connor Devries and Thomas Klein along the offensive and defensive line bring some impressive youth to the table.
Bytwork says the Cardinals will have some size on the interior on defense, sending their backs to many different gaps which caused some problems last year with OV’s blitzing linebackers.
“It’s been a strong prep week for us as far as what we run, because obviously we’re predictable as well in most of our run game and that we make sure we know where their guys are going to be going,” Bytwork said.
“The question coming into this season was how Jacob Lee at certain, Brydon Schweitzer at guard, Caius Johns and Trent Miller at tackles would handle it. They’ve done excellent.
“Obviously, going to Oakridge and playing like we did up front really tells a lot. Especially in the fourth quarter with that final drive, though it was only four or five plays. They had a great day.”
Bytwork is looking for the line to continue its improvement, leading the way for freshman quarterback Dayvion Neal-Berry and backs Kaden Kott and Nick Hornkohl.