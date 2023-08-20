MANISTEE — Senior forward Jacob Scharp tallied a hat trick with three goals, and the Manistee soccer team pulled away from visiting Kalkaska for a convincing 6-1 non-conference win Saturday at Mariners Field.
While the Mariners typically spread the scoring around, as they did in Friday’s narrow 4-3 decision at Suttons Bay, it just so happened Scharp frequently found himself in space with clear shots at the goal.
It’s still early in the season, so despite a 2-0 start head coach Brandon Prince is being very cautious on how he talks about just where the Mariners are at this moment.
“Being 2-0 isn’t bad, it’s a good thing,” said Prince. “But expectations are a little higher for us, so we’re going to dive into who we are and fit everybody in.
“We’ve had some rocky starts, but it’s nothing we can’t work through, be patient with and see the game go a full 80 minutes for us.”
The offense certainly appeared to be on point, moving the ball around with precision and finding Mariners in space with shots at the goal.
Misfires dominated the early going, however, including one shot that clanged off the far post and another that was deflected by the Blue Blazers’ goalie enough to skim the top of the cross bar.
It took the Mariners more than eight minutes to find the back of the net, Scharp give them a 1-0 lead at 31:15 of the first half. Just more than 10 minutes later Nolan Dahlke made it 2-0 for the Mariners.
Scharp netted his second goal of the game with under 20 minutes left in the half, converting on an assist from Miles Joseph and he scored again five minutes later on a header after Luke Smith sent a ball high in front of the Kalkaska net to make it 4-0 at the half.
“Jacob gets into space pretty well, and controls his area,” Prince said of his scoring leader. “But he’s not the guy we find. We like to spread the wealth.
“Yes, he did have three, but we’ve got other guys putting them in (the net) too. Early on in the season that’s a great result for him, but we are going to keep building this as 11 guys at a time.”
The Mariners didn’t waste any time getting on the board in the second half, when Luke Senters was fouled and nailed the penalty kick to make it 5-0 at 38:21.
Seven minutes later Mason Robinson finished off the scoring for the Mariners, drilling in a shot off another excellent setup and assist from Scharp.
Kalkaska spoiled goalie Grayson Prince’s shutout bid with a goal at 30:07 but had very few opportunities overall as Prince spent most of the game shouting encouragement to his teammates on offense.
“Miles is in that area where he’s going to fit in with both squads,” coach Prince explained. “To have him come in the last two games and put himself on the stat sheet says a lot about him.
“He’s quiet, but he has a great motor, and he finishes with confidence. We are excited to have him.”
The Mariners are off now until Friday when they host Big Rapids in another non-conference game at Mariners Field.