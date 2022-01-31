FREMONT — Mason County Central's bowling teams dropped their respective West Michigan Conference matches to Fremont Monday at Fremont Lanes.
The Spartans' boys team lost, 20-10, and the girls team lost, 30-0.
The boys team was led by Kurtis Basler with a series of 296 as he bowled games of 162 and 134. Riley Priemer had a 257 series with his best game a 154. Jonathan Smith bowled a 254 game, and his best game was a 134.
The girls team was led by Gretchen Linenfelser, who bowled a 73.
The Spartans bowl again Wednesday afternoon against Ravenna at Spartan West.