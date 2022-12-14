SPARTA — Mason County Central's bowling dropped their West Michigan Conference matches to Kent City Wednesday at Sparta Lanes.
The boys team and girls team lost by identical scores, 28 1/2 to 1 1/2.
Haley Story bowled a two-game series of 266 as she had games of 135 and 131. Brooke Wheaton had a 113 game for the Spartans.
Central's boys team was led by Kurtis Basler and Jonathan Smith. Basler had a two-game series of 294 with games of 176 and 118. Smith's series was 240 with games of 133 and 107.