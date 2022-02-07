MUSKEGON — Mason County Central’s bowling teams dropped their respective matches to Oakridge Monday afternoon at Northway Lanes in Muskegon.
The Central boys team fell, 22-8. The girls team lost, 30-0.
The Spartans’ boys team was led by Kurtis Basler and Riley Priemer with each bowling a 262 series. Basler’s best game was a 145, and Priemer’s best game was a 135.
The girls team was led by Haley Story with a 300 series. Her best game was a 161.
The Spartans bowl again Wednesday when they host Montague at Spartan West.