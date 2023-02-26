CHEBOYGAN — Mason County Central saw its bowling season come to a close at the MHSAA Division 3 regional hosted by Cheboygan at Spartime Lanes on Friday and Saturday.

The Spartans were unable to were unable to advance an individual at Saturday’s tournament.

Mason County Central’s boys team was led by Kurtis Basler, who finished in 61st place with a six-game series of 824 in the 96-bowler field.

Also bowling for the Spartans were Tristin Dodson (796), Jonathan Smith (777), Sam Johnson (737), Gavin Cory (654) and Alex Ross (621).

The regional champion was Tommy Jones of Cheboygan with a 1,240. Tenth place, which is the final state qualifier, went to Makai Wyatt of Elk Rapids with a 1,098.

Central’s girls team was led by Brooke Wheaton with a 748 as she finished in 44th place in the 81-bowler field.

Central also saw Gretchen Linenfelser (694), Haley Story (616) and Clara Bauer (563) all bowl, too.

The regional champion was Ishpeming Westwood’s Kylie Junak with a score of 1,142. The final state qualifier was Gladwin’s Aspen Davy with a 915.

At Friday’s team bowling regional, the Central boys finished 14th place out of 15 schools with a score of 2,291. Central’s best Baker game was its third as the Spartans bowled a 174. Central had regular games of 628 and 582.

The regional championship was won by Gladwin with a 3,176. The top three schools advanced to state with Cheboygan (3,139) and West Branch Ogemaw Heights (2,998) advancing.