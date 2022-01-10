HAMLIN TWP. — Mason County Central's boys bowling team edged Ludington, 15.5 to 14.5, in a West Michigan Conference match-up at Stix in Hamlin Township.
The Spartans' Kurtis Basler had the highest series for the afternoon with a 266. Teammate Riley Priemer had a 257 series. Basler had games of 140 and 126. Premier rolled a 136 game, and Alex Ross contributed a 132 game.
Ludington was led by Lucas Ruggero with a 146 game. Cameron Fetters rolled a 130 while Amari George and Nick Wysong each had a 123.
"(Monday) was a good meet for the boys. I wish we could have come away with the win, but I'll take that score for sure," said Ludington coach Maggie Bates. "One thing I told the boys to take away from (Monday) is to finish the meet as strong as they started. Their Baker games weren't bad at a 103 and 135, and they bowled well in Game 1. They just seemed to get tired in the game, so hopefully we can continue to work on it."