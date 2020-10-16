MANISTEE — Behind a strong grouping of just over 40 seconds from the top five runners, Mason County Central’s boys team won the Chris Grabowski Memorial Invitational hosted by Manistee Tuesday.
“Credit the whole top five,” said Central coach Ed Sanders. “Cullen (Kraus-McCarty) really stepped up closing the gap. It was nice to beat a couple teams we lost to earlier in the year. It really shows how far we’ve come as a team.”
Gavin Shirey paced the Spartans with a top 10 finish coming in ninth, followed by Gage Tyron in 11th and Spencer Johnson finishing in 14th.
Ludington had the second place finisher Craig Fuller leading the Orioles, with Evan Bennett and Andrew Talsma grouped together finishing 26th and 27th.
Nate Wing and Eli Shoup led Mason County Eastern with finishes of seventh and 10th while Henry Hybza finished third on the team with a 19th place finish.
Manistee’s Jarod Wright led the Chippewas with a 15th place finish.
On the girls side, Manistee won the team race while MCC’s Nyah Tyron was the medalist with a personal best time of 19:51.17.
“She’s such a great competitor,” said Sanders. “We found a girl on Reed City that had beaten her a few times this year for a rabbit to chase and with about a half mile left Nyah was able to catch her. She’s really coming into her own right now.”
The Chippewas were paced by a pair of top-10 finishers en route to their win, Olivia Holtgren finishing fourth and Cecilia Postma coming in sixth.
Tyron’s first led the Spartans while Jaden Petersen and Emily Adams added 23rd and 28th place finishes.
Ludington was led by three freshman on Thursday, Olivia Andersen finishing in seventh, Mackenzie Keillor in 29th and Anna Burton in 44th.
MCE brought just four runners so did not tally a team score, but Olivia Wing led the Cardinals with an 11th place finish.
Boys team results: Mason County Central 75, Manton 103, Mason County Eastern 105, Reed City 106, White Cloud 107, Manistee 121, Ludington 136, Frankfort 183, Grand Traverse Academy 207, Lake City 227, GR Union 264
Mason County Central boys: 9-Gavin Shirey, 18:49.52, 11-Gage Tyron, 19:00.92, 14-Spencer Johnson, 19:08.58, 17-Jay Danielson, 19:12.09, 24-Cullen Kraus-McCarty, 19:33.94, 54-Hunter White, 20:49.43, 55-Thomas Wagner, 20:50.45
Ludington boys: 2-Craig Fuller, 17:41.82, 26-Evan Bennett, 19:35.94, 27-Andrew Talsma, 19:36.27, 34-Evan Walls, 20:02.33, 47-Nevin Slater, 20:33.74, 51-Will Siegert, 20:41.12.
Mason County Eastern boys: 7-Nate Wing, 18:27.02, 10-Eli Shoup, 18:51.14, 19-Henry Hybza, 19:19.06, 30-Neal Stewart, 19:43.51, 39-Raul Hernandez, 20:16.72, 42-Nelson Damkoehler, 20:20.20, 58-Peter Hybza, 21:18.62.
Manistee boys: 15-Jarod Wright, 19:10.40, 20-Abdul Ghennewa, 19:23.23, 23-Luke Smith, 19:32.10, 31-Jack O’Donnell, 19:50.59, 32-Elliot Hoeflinger, 19:57.33, 37-Luke Herberger, 20:07.84
Girls team results: Manistee 52, Reed City 56, Manton 77, Mason County Central 108, Grand Traverse Academy 110, Ludington 157, White Cloud 183, Lake City 197, GR Union 216
Mason County Central girls: 1-Nyah Tyron, 19:51.17, 23-Jaden Petersen, 23:28.77, 28-Emily Adams, 24:13.21, 31-Gabby Jensen, 24:17.17, 40-Jayden Baker, 25:11.51, 43-Gracie Weinert, 25:49.71, 57-AshlynRose Kelley, 28:41.48
Ludington girls: 7-Olivia Andersen, 22:20.05, 29-Mackenzie Keillor, 24:14.59, 44-Anna Burton, 26:00.68, 45-Emma Klein, 26:01.40, 53-Lindy Murphy, 27:04.78
Manistee girls: 4-Olivia Holtgren, 21:47.52, 6-Cecilia Postma, 22:08.59, 15-Allie Thomas, 23:00.49, 17-Brynn O’Donnell, 23:07.58, 20-Olivia Smith, 23:24.37, 25-Taylor Murray, 23:44.04
Mason County Eastern girls: 11-Olivia Wing, 22:47.23, 27-Sydney Gage, 24:05.10, 42-Amelia Malburg, 25:24.14, 51-Kennady Tyler, 26:45.65