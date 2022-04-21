PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The West Michigan Conference played its second jamboree of the season hosted by Mason County Central Thursday at Lakeside Links.
Montague was a one-shot winner against North Muskegon, 181 to 182, with Whitehall third and eight shots behind the Wildcats. Hart was nine shots behind Montague with a 190.
The Spartans were seventh in the eight-school field with a 223.
“It was a pretty good day to play,” said Central coach Tim Genson. “A little windy, and the course (was) a little wet from (Wednesday’s) rain, but the weather seemed to improve as the match went along.”
Hart’s Jake Vanderwilk was the medalist with a 37 on the par-34 West Course.
Bryce Thurow led the Spartans with a 48 followed by Kolden Myer with a 56 and Ryan Budzynski with a 57. Colton Courgette and Wyatt Green each shot a 62.