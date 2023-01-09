COMSTOCK PARK — Mason County Central was edged by Hart at the Comstock Park Invitational Saturday by 0.06 points.
The Pirates scored 662.26 points where the Spartans scored 662.2 points.
“Every school that participated in Division 4 are teams that we will face in the regional level if we make it out of districts so it was nice to see exactly what we could be competing against during the postseason,” said Central coach Cheri Stibitz.
Lawton finished third (656.9) followed by Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian (614.22) and Fennville (431.6).
The Spartans started with 205.2 points while Hart had 206.2 points. In the second round, Central had 183.3 points and the Pirates had 192.86 points. In the third round, the Spartans scored 273.7 points, and Hart had 263.2 points.
Stibitz said the Spartans’ first round score was the same as it was when the team concluded last season. The second round score was better and the third round score was one of the better ones for all teams regardless of division.
“I’m looking forward to the season and can’t wait to see how we improve throughout the season,” Stibitz said.