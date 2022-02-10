Mason County Central's competitive cheerleading team finished as the West Michigan Conference runner-up behind Hart after the final West Michigan Conference jamboree Wednesday.

Central coach Cheri Stibitz said the finish was the Spartans' best in program history.

"This is a great honor and award for our program," she said. "We had a fantastic showing this year in the conference."

It wasn't, though, without some challenges. The Spartans finished third in the final WMC jamboree, less than six points behind Whitehall.

"We had a rough go (Wednesday)," Stibitz said. "We unfortunately were making mistakes throughout each round that just continued to cost us a place finish in (Wednesday's) competition. This was not our best competition, and we all understand that and will be using this as a learning experience for the postseason." 

Hart finished its sweep of the top spot in the WMC with a score of 673.76 points. Whitehall scored 631.54 points, and Central scored 625.18 points. Shelby was fourth with 590.10 points followed by Montague (575.54) and North Muskegon (510.10).

