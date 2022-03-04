WALKER — Mason County Central’s competitive cheerleading team enjoyed the experience of the MHSAA state competition Friday afternoon at the DeltaPlex in Walker, results and all.
“It was an absolute privilege to experience this,” said Central coach Cheri Stibitz. “
The Spartans finished eighth in the eight-school field with 655.60 points. The scoring was a bit different at the state competition, but expected, coach Cheri Stibitz said.
“It was definitely different,” she said. “Yes, it was different, but we’re glad to be here to go through it.”
The Spartans were at the state tournament for the first time in program history. Until this year, Central never qualified for a regional, but did so two weeks ago out of the district at Beal City with a third-place finish. The Spartans were fourth in the regional at Jenison last weekend to earn the trip to the state tournament.
There was more excitement than nerves for the girls on the team, said junior Brooke Wood. And she was glad to see the Spartans’ fans there, too.
“It was definitely encouraging to hear them,” she said.
That was after a relaxing ride down from Scottville. Sophomore Emily Adams said she slept on the bus ride to the DeltaPlex while sophomore Marissa Quillan said she watched videos on TikTok to pass the time.
Once at the DeltaPlex, though, the excitement and more were there for the girls.
“I tried to make it like a normal competition,… but it hits you like it never hits you before,” said sophomore Emily Adams. “I felt like we did good as a team, with our vocals and with me and Marissa’s tumbling in-sync.”
The Spartans started the day with 208.30 points in the first round. Central came back with 170.20 points in the second round. The Spartans’ third round score was 277.10 points.
Hudson won for the third consecutive year with a score of 759.80, more than 50 points better than state runner-up Adrian Madison. Madison edged Lawton by less than six points, 709.12 to 703.80.
The team began the day with a send-off from campus as the bus was led from school building to school building by a police escort. Then it was off to Walker for the team.
The Spartans graduate one senior, AshlynRose Kelley, with most of the roster likely to return for the 2022-23 season.
“We have a very young team, and we’re looking forward to coming back,” Stibitz said.
Until Friday, the only person with the team to have experience at the state competition to witness it was Stibitz.
“It’s super cool to see all these people here cheering us on and being here with us. Knowing we were top eight in the state, especially since we’ve never been here before, that’s pretty cool,” Wood said.