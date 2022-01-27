MONTAGUE — Mason County Central’s competitive cheerleading team finished as the runner-up Wednesday in a West Michigan Conference jamboree hosted by Montague.
The Spartans scored 626 points as Hart earned the win with 644.54 points. Whitehall was third with 606.98 points.
“I really felt like Round 1 and Round 2 were fairly strong although our scores did not reflect that, and we were sitting a little bit lower than where we normally are at the end of the second round,” said Central coach Cheri Stibitz. “So I was a little nervous going into the third round. It turned out I had absolutely nothing to be nervous about and those Spartans pulled out a 272.8 in Round 3, which was the highest Round 3 score. The next closest round three score was Hart with a 257 so they just did a really good job of amping up that score in the third round.”
Stibitz particularly was happy with tumblers Emily Adams and Marissa Quillan.
“Emily worked so hard at Flipstar, which is the school that provides gymnastics instruction locally on Tuesday and she really kept her feet together in a lot of her skills and that is where we were losing quite a few points in rounds past. She did a great job, and you can tell that she really worked hard (Wednesday) and keeping that skill again today,” Stibitz said. “Marissa Quillan has also been working very hard, and her skills were spot-on. Her and Emily Adams were in sync (Wednesday) and they did a fantastic job.”
Leah Brooks took part in the second round with the Spartans, and left a good impression on Stibitz, too. Alex Luttrell did well in the first round, drawing praise from her coach, too.
“I’m really looking forward to the next couple of practices before we compete in Evart this weekend which is a very big competition for us because we will see quite a few people that are in our district and then also in the postseason, hopefully at regionals,” Stibitz said. “We have a couple of new stunts for Geralyn Soberalski, our flyer, to try, and I know she’s going to have much success with them.”