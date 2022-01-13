SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s competitive cheerleading team took third at the West Michigan Conference jamboree it hosted Wednesday evening in Scottville.
The Spartans scored 595.26 points, and they were edged by Whitehall. The Vikings scored 599.62 points. Hart won the jamboree with 644.06 points.
“(Thursday) was our first conference competition. I unfortunately was very disappointed in our scores,” said Central coach Cheri Stibitz. “We are missing a key player in round one and round two due to illness. We made some necessary changes very early in the week knowing that she wasn’t able to compete. “
Shelby scored 585.8 points to take fourth and Montague was fifth with 491.56 points.
Whitehall had the lead after the first round with 201.70 points followed by Hart (195.10), Shelby (190.30) and Central (187.40). After the second round, the Pirates took the lead with 373.46 points, and the Vikings were in second with 368.42 points. Central had 338.96 points, and had nearly a 30-point deficit to make up against Whitehall.
“Our scores are much different, over 60 points different than Saturday,” Stibitz said. “We are looking forward to Friday (at the Ludington Invite) to improving our scores.
“(I) really want to give a shoutout to Marissa Quillan and Emily Adams, our tumblers in round three. They have really amped up the round, and they are in unison and did a great job.”