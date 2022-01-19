RAVENNA — Mason County Central’s competitive cheerleading team scored a second-place finish at Wednesday night’s second West Michigan Conference jamboree hosted by Ravenna.
The Spartans scored 657.2 points, just 4.8 points behind WMC frontrunner Hart (662.0 points). Shelby was third with 630.9 points, and Whitehall was fourth with 623.76 points.
“We are very excited about the second place finish today,” said Central coach Cheri Stibitz. “We had to make some last-minute changes due to an injury in a (physical education) class so we’re really thankful for Leah Brooks and her ability to step in in round one and learn the round in less than two hours.
“We got a lot of great comments from the judges so we’re looking forward to our next competition on Saturday so that we can show that we worked on those things,” Stibitz continued.
Stibitz said she was very proud of the tumbling skills from Emily Adams and Marissa Quillan, both of whom are working hard.
“Round two was comparative to one of our highest scores this season, and we took out a difficult skill and added an easier skill and we found that to be very lucrative for us,” Stibitz said.
The Spartans next perform Saturday morning at the Brethren Invitational.