NORTH MUSKEGON — Mason County Central’s competitive cheerleading team finished in second place at Wednesday’s West Michigan Conference jamboree hosted by North Muskegon.
The Spartans scored 652.5 points, scoring within 17.4 points of league-leading Hart. The Pirates had 667.9 points.
Central coach Cheri Stibitz said her team implemented some changes, and it paid off.
“(The) last time we faced one of the judges that we had today, (and) she suggested we make a few changes. She noticed that we made the appropriate changes and scored us accordingly,” Stibitz said.
“We did a great job in round one scoring above the 200s which on Wednesdays we haven’t been hitting,” she continued. “I was very proud of our overall score today, and I see that we are closing the gap between first and second place.”
Trailing the Spartans was Whitehall with 629.24 points. Shelby was fourth with 598.7 points followed by Montague (582.68) and North Muskegon (556.96).