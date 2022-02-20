BEAL CITY — Mason County Central’s competitive cheerleading team qualified for the regional competition for the first time in program history Saturday after taking third at the MHSAA Division 4 district hosted by Beal City.
The Spartans scored 672.20 points, edged by just 3.3 points by Pewamo-Westphalia. Beal City won the competition with 703.72 points. Also qualifying was Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian with 656.40 points and taking fourth.
“We are very excited to be part of school history at this competition, and my team did very well,” said Central coach Cheri Stibitz. “We made a few crucial mistakes in round two which put us too many points behind, and we couldn’t catch up to the leader.
“These ladies have been working very hard this season and were rewarded by making it to the regional competition. We made some really important changes for Saturday and we are looking forward to cleaning those changes for the regionals in Jenison.
“We are very proud and very excited for the ladies Spartans.”
In Jenison on Saturday, the Spartans will be meeting teams that qualified from the district tournaments at East Jordan and Lawrence.