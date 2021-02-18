WHITEHALL — The Mason County Central competitive cheer team competed in their first conference meet in Whitehall Wednesday night, placing fourth out of six teams.
Hart took home first with 627.8 points, followed by Whitehall with 599.7, Shelby with 567.86 and Central with 535.2.
Montague and North Muskegon rounded out the top six with scores of 336.16 and 302.8 respectively.
"We had a really rough round two," said Central head coach Cheri Stibitz. "That hurt us scoring wise and we couldn't recover."
The Spartans fought to climb the leaderboard as they scored the second highest point total of 245.7 in round three with Shelby being the next closest team at 212, but unfortunately wasn't enough as they stayed in fourth place.
"Since we have been able to do contact work, we have been focused on our round three and it showed tonight in the scoring," said Stibitz.