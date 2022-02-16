SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s competitive cheerleading team picked up one more title on its way to the post-season as the Spartans won their own invitational Wednesday in Scottville.
The Spartans scored 658.7 points to win the four-team invitational. Marion finished in second place with 622.6 points followed by Shelby with 578 points and Ludington with 565.5 points.
“We made some really important changes in round one and two in the last two days and they proved to be very lucrative for us,” said Central coach Cheri Stibitz. “Everything hit tonight, and we did a great job. I am very proud of these young ladies and the (regular season) that they have accomplished.”
The post-season is next for both the Orioles and Spartans. Ludington travels Saturday to Grand Rapids West Catholic for an MHSAA Division 3 district competition. Central heads to Beal City Saturday for an MHSAA Division 4 district competition.