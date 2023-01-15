BEAL CITY — Mason County Central’s competitive cheerleading team finished as the runner-up at the Beal City Invitational Saturday in Beal City.

The Spartans scored 682.3 points, defeated only by St. Charles, which scored 694.32. points.

Central competed in the eight-school Division 4 standings. Alma was the sole Division 3 school there, and the Panthers’ score was behind the Spartans.

The Spartans had the second-best score after the first round behind St. Charles, 204.1 to 211 points, and Central was tied with Sanford Meridian.

"I was a little disappointed in our Round 1 scores, but it did give us some things to work on in the next couple of days," Central coach Cheri Stibitz said.

Central moved into second place after the second round. The Spartans scored 191.3 points. St. Charles scored 200.72 points in the second round to have more than a 15-point lead.

"We did get the highest Round 2 score of the season with 191.3. We are working towards putting in one more upper level skill in the round to be a little more competitive with others in this round," Stibitz said.

Central had the best third-round score out of the field with a 286.9 points. St. Charles scored 282.6 points to hang onto first place.

"We also received our highest Round 3 score of the season," she said. "Emily Adams and Marissa Quillan are the tumblers in Round 3, and they are just doing a great job of working together and being in sync with one another."

The Spartans travel to North Muskegon for a West Michigan Conference jamboree on Wednesday.