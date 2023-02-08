HART — Mason County Central’s wrestling team saw its team portion of the schedule end with a 48-36 loss to Shelby in the MHSAA Division 3 team wrestling district semifinals Wednesday night in Hart.
“We wrestled well. We just didn’t have enough today,” said Central coach Kendel Trim.
Picking up single victories for the Spartans were Hunter Sanford (120 pounds), Zane McCabe (132), Brinton Brooks (138), Colter Kirchner (144), Brayden Overmyer (150) and Parker Overmyer (157).
Hart defeated Shelby, 68-9, in the championship match. The Pirates advanced to Wednesday’s regional tournament at a site to be determined. The regional is Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Division 2 at Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT — Ludington’s wrestling team saw its team portion of the season come to a close with a 74-4 defeat to Cadillac in an MHSAA Division 2 team wrestling district hosted by Mount Pleasant.
Division 3 at Kingsley
KINGSLEY — Manistee’s wrestling team dropped its final dual of the season with a 75-0 defeat to the host Kingsley Stags in an MHSAA Division 3 team wrestling district hosted by Kingsley. The Stags went on to defeat Lake City, 66-0, for the district championship.