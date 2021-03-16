SCOTTVILLE — Hot shooting early from the Mason County Central Spartans wasn’t enough as they fell to conference for Ravenna Monday night at home, 44-39, in a girls basketball contest.
Despite the loss, Central coach Mike Weinert was pleased with the way his girls fought throughout.
“We switched up defenses on them to throw them off a bit, and it was something we didn’t work on in practice so that was nice to see them do that well. I’m just proud of the way the girls played with energy all night,” Weinert said.
While the Spartans stayed patient on offense to start the game, it didn’t produce any points until the 4:17 mark with a three from Adria Quigley.
As for the defensive end of the floor, Central didn’t give up any easy looks, making it difficult for the Bulldogs while keeping them scoreless through nearly six minutes of game time.
A Gabby Jensen three from the corner gave the Spartans a 6-0 lead, sparking a Ravenna timeout.
Ravenna closed the quarter with a 4-0 run in the final 30 seconds, all from sophomore Emma Gillard, but the Spartans still held on to a 6-4 lead after one.
The Bulldogs continued their run at the start of the second, draining a three-pointer to claim the lead at 7-6, leading to a timeout, this time from the Spartans.
After the Bulldogs stretched their lead out to five, Quigley stopped their run with another three, followed by a Jaden Petersen to cut the lead down to one, 13-12.
Ravenna outscored Central, 5-4, to end the half, as the Bulldogs took a 18-16 lead into the half.
A slow start offensively from both teams saw just one basket in the opening three minutes of the quarter, a Wren Nelson layup to knot the game up at 18.
After the two teams traded threes to keep the game tied, the Bulldogs ripped off a 7-1 run to take their largest lead of the game to that point, six, with 1:25 to play in the third.
Though the Spartans cut the Bulldog lead to four, Ravenna scored in the final seconds of the third to hang on to a six point lead with one quarter to play, 32-26.
The Spartans opened the scoring for the quarter at the 5:15 mark, with layups from Maxie Green and Nelson as well as a Petersen free throw to cut the Bulldog lead down to one with 4:08 to play in regulation.
Following a Bulldog timeout, Petersen connected on a layup with 2:38 to play and take their first lead since early in the second.
The lead didn’t last long, as a layup from Emily Crowley snatched the lead back for the Bulldogs lead back and an and-one layup from Gillard stretched the Bulldog lead back out to four.
With Ravenna up five and under a minute to play, Green stepped up and knocked down a three to cut the Bulldog lead to two with 45 seconds left.
Quigley had a chance to tie the game up with a three with 16 seconds left, but came up short as the Bulldogs held on for the win.
Quigley led the Spartans (4-11) with 12 points and six rebounds while Petersen added 10 points.
Nelson and Jensen paced Central on the glass with 12 and 11 rebounds each while Nelson added seven points.
RAVENNA (44)
Gillard 3 5-7 11, Crowley 4 2-2 11, Lemkie 3 0-0 8, Kilbourne 1 2-3 4, Mabrito 1 0-1 2, Woodwyk 2 1-1 6, Porter 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 10-14 44.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (39)
Quigley 4 0-0 12, Green 2 0-0 5, Banks 0 1-2 1, Petersen 3 2-3 10, Lyon 0 1-2 1, Jensen 1 0-0 3, Nelson 3 1-7 7. Totals: 13 5-14 39.
Ravenna;4;14;14;12;—;44
MC Central;6;10;10;13;—;39
3-point goals—Ravenna (4): Lemkie 2, Crowley, Woodwyk. Mason County Central (8): Quigley 4, Petersen 2, Jensen, Green. Total fouls—Ravenna 16, Mason County Central 19. Fouled out—Ravenna: Mabrito. Mason County Central: Petersen, Banks. JV score—Mason County Central 36, Ravenna 13. Mason County Central scorers—Morgan 14, Green 7, Miller 7, Mckay 4, Mast 2, Davila 2.