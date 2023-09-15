SCOTTVILLE — Junior running back Peyton Merz finally looked like the player Mason County Central’s football team expected him to be Friday night in the Spartans’ 64-6 West Michigan Conference Rivers Division win over visiting Holton.
Merz clipped off six sensational touchdown runs and finished with around 200 yards on the ground as the Spartans dominated the contest from start to finish.
He started the game off with a house call after fielding the opening kickoff. But that was tempered when the game was delayed for 25 minutes after a Holton player went down on the Red Devils first play from scrimmage.
“As a coach, the main thing you worry about is the kid’s safety,” Spartans head coach David Smith said. “If you do it right as a coach, you look at those players as your sons. I just hope he’ll be okay.
“But that’s the Peyton Merz that we envisioned seeing. He’s been hobbled all year. He got hurt in the first four plays of the first game, with his ankle and he sat out against Manistee.
“He came back last week against North Muskegon, but he had no cutting ability. Another week and he looks better. He’s still only about 80 percent. He’s going to be the real deal.”
You might find the Red Devils (0-4, 0-2 WMC Rivers) wondering what that can mean after Merz shredded their defense, including bouncing off a would-be tackler with a shoulder shiver.
Once the teams resumed play following the delay, the Spartans defense rose up to block a Red Devil punt which set their offense up at the Holton 40-yard line.
Merz, who else?, took the pitch from freshman quarterback Pierce Bladzik and cut inside once he’d raced to his left and wasn’t touched for the score.
Bladzik got into the act as well, tossing a 16-yard strike to Quinton Lange and added a pass to Eathen Huffman for the two-point conversion to boost the lead to 28-0.
Lane also intercepted a pass on defense.
The Spartans soon instigated the running clock and rolled into the half with a 57-0 lead, with Bladzik finding Huffman for a 12-yard touchdown pass following a pass interception.
Elijah Gonzalez put the capper on the scoring with a 67-yard scamper late in the fourth quarter.
“My goal tonight was to get Bladzik established and confident,” Smith said. “Being a young quarterback he had a rough couple games first time on varsity.
“So, I made it a point to make sure he got a couple throws in to get his confidence going because he’s going to play a big part in this going down the road.”
The Spartans amassed 437 total yards, 376 of which were on the ground. Meanwhile Central limited Holton to 103 yards of total offense, almost exclusively on the ground.
Merz finished with 231 yards on 14 carries while Tyler Norton had 64 yards on five carries. Eathen Huffman had 11 yards on three carries.
Bladzik was 3-for-3 passing for 61 yards with two of his passes going for scores. Quinton Lange had two catches for 51 yards.
Ethan Domin led the defense with eight tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss. Norton had three tackles and two tackles for loss. Norton and Lange each had an interception.
The Spartans (2-2, 1-1 WMC Rivers) are on the road next Friday night for a conference game against the Ravenna Bulldogs.