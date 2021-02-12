SCOTTVILLE — After a tough loss the previous night at home to Shelby, Mason County Central’s girls basketball team looked to bounce back Tuesday night as it hosted Hart.
Full-court pressure early and often slowed down the Spartans’ offense as MCC fell to Hart, 46-23.
With not a lot of practice time in between games, Central coach Mike Wienert talked about how they’ll need to use games as growing periods for the season.
“We don’t have a lot of (planning) time, so we just meet before games, talk about what we need to improve on and tighten up,” he said. “I thought tonight we took care of the ball much better than last night.”
It was all Pirates in the early goings as the long ball along with a stifling 2-1-2 press contributed to an opening 10-0 run three minutes in.
The Spartans were able to weather the storm, outscoring Hart, 9-7, to end the quarter and trailed by eight heading into the second.
MCC kept their momentum going from the end of the first and into the second, as two big threes from Nyah Tyron cut the Pirates’ lead down to six four minutes into the second.
The Pirates didn’t take long to respond as they pushed their lead up to 12 by the two-minute mark and kept it at a 12-point margin as they went into the half with a 27-15 lead.
Hart came out of the half and replicated its start of the game, going on a 10-0 run in three minutes once again to stretch out its lead to 22 points early in the third.
Following a pair of free throws from the Spartans’ Adria Quigley halted the Pirates’ run, a personal 6-4 run to end the quarter from Jayd Hovey inched the Hart lead out even farther to 24 points heading into the final stanza.
Both offenses came out of the quarter break cold offensively, as the score sat at 43-19 for the first three minutes of the fourth.
As a whole, offense was scarce in the quarter, with the Spartans outscoring the Pirates, 4-3, with Hart coming away with a 23-point victory.
Quigley led the Spartans in scoring with 10 points and five rebounds while Tyron chipped in with six points.
Kendall Williamson paced the Pirates with 11 points while Hovey added 10.
The Spartans (0-2) will travel to Oakridge Friday night for a WMC battle.
HART (46)
Noggle 3 0-1 6, Marvin 2 2-2 7, Smith 0 1-2 1, Copenhave 3 0-1 6, VanAgtmael 1 0-0 3, Hovey 4 1-2 10, Williamson 4 0-0 11. Totals: 18 4-9 46.
MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (23)
Quigley 3 2-2 10, Tyron 2 0-2 6, Jensen 2 0-0 4, Nelson 1 1-4 3. Totals: 8 3-8 23.
MC Central;9;6;4;4;--;23
Hart;17;10;16;3;--;46
3-point goals—Hart (6): Williamson 3, Hovey, Marvin, VanAgtmael. Mason County Central (4): Quigley 2, Tyron 2. Total fouls—Hart 9, Mason County Central 12. Fouled out—none. JV score—Hart 41, Mason County Central 28. Mason County Central scorers—Miller 9, Accardi 8, McKay 4, Draper 2, Green 2, Davila 2, Mast 1.