TWO RIVERS, Wis. — Mason County Central’s girls cross country team finished in the middle of the pack at the Two Rivers Invitational Thursday afternoon at Two Rivers, Wisconsin.
The Spartans opened the cross country season for the second year in a row at the invitational in Wisconsin after journeying across Lake Michigan aboard the SS Badger. The meet features very strong competition from Wisconsin, from Valders and Two Rivers to Class A-sized Manitowoc Lincoln and Green Bay Notre Dame.
"For a lot of the kids, it was their very first race of their career," said Central coach Ed Sanders. "After a wavy, bumpy ride on the way over, we were able to get our sea legs. I asked the kids before we got on, about a quarter of them had never been on the Badger (and) some of them haven't been out of the state.
"This experience means more than the race."
Mason County Central again was the sole out-of-state team at the race.
This season, Mason County Central was led by freshman Adison Thorne, who finished 43rd in the 93-runner field. Her time was 25 minutes, 6 seconds.
"Adison Thorne was our leader and followed by Madison Miller, and both are new runners," Sanders said. "I think the kids were glad to see where they were at.
"I got a lot of comments that 'I have to work harder.' Overall, it was good."
The girls’ overall winner was Two Rivers’ Mikaela Helling in 19:11. The team winner was Green Bay Notre Dame with five runners in the op 12 overall.
Gavin Shirey was the Spartans’ top finisher as he placed 34th in the 98-runner field with a time of 19:12. He was Central’s best runner a year ago, and right behind him was Cullen Kraus-McCarty, who also was the Spartans’ second-best boys runner last season.
"(Gavin) ran pretty well," Sanders said. "He was faster than he did last year, but the temperature wasn't as high was last year. It was really good running conditions."
The overall boys winner was Mason Gates of Manitowoc Lincoln, who finished in 15:59, one second ahead of West De Pere’s Noah Jahnke. Notre Dame swept the top team honors as it had its top five runners finish in the top 13.
The Spartans return home Friday afternoon before driving to Benzonia for the Pete Moss Invitational at Benzie Central.
Girls team results: Green Bay Norte Dame 33, Bay Port 73, Two Rivers 73, Valders 86, West De Pere 154, Manitowoc Lincoln 167, Sheboygan Area Lutheran 252, Sheboygan South 259, Mason County Central 282, Wrightstown 282, Kewaunee 309, Manitowoc Lutheran 315, Northeast Wisconsin Christian Homeschool 330.
Mason County Central girls: 43-Adison Thorne, 25:06. 57-Jayden Baker, 26:02. 58-Mallory Miller, 26:11. 68-Nyvaeh Wendt, 27:54. 69-Jessica Petersen, 28:01. 75-Ava Brooks, 29:08. 87-Eva Hradel, 32:01.
Boys team results: Green Bay Notre Dame 43, Manitowoc Lincoln 107, Kohler 111, West De Pere 124, Bay Port 132, Two Rivers 159, Sheboygan Area Lutheran 167, Manitowoc Lutheran 214, Wrightstown 221, Valders 235, Northeast Wisconsin Christian Homeschool 275, Kewaunee 334, Sheboygan South 353, Mason County Central 365.
Mason County Central boys: 34-Gavin Shirey, 19:12. 52-Cullen Kraus-McCarty, 19:58. 92-Trey Johnson, 24:17. 93-Asher Johnson, 24:42. 94-Sam Johnson, 25:48. 95-Brayden Figgins-Ne, 28:10. 96-Jacob Failor, 28:18.