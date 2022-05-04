MANISTEE — Mason County Central’s boys golf team dropped a dual to Manistee at Manistee National Wednesday afternoon, 192 to 261.

“It was a tough night,” said Central coach Tim Genson. “We were hoping for a little better scores. I hope we can (improve) when go to Benona for the invite and bounce back.”

Manistee’s top four players also finished first through fourth. Jacob Scharp was the medalist with a 45. Jordan Bladzik and Braydon Sorenson each shot a 48 to tie for second. Ben Schlaff was fourth with a 51. Also playing for the Chippewas was Mitchell Ziehm (61) and Will Babcock (74).

Jayden Perrone was Central’s top golfer as he was fifth with a 58. Kolden Myer was seventh (65), Wyatt Green was eighth (67) and Colton Bourgette was ninth (71). Also playing for the Spartans was Ryan Budzynski (76) and Chase Wood (78).

Trending Food Videos