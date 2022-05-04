MANISTEE — Mason County Central’s boys golf team dropped a dual to Manistee at Manistee National Wednesday afternoon, 192 to 261.
“It was a tough night,” said Central coach Tim Genson. “We were hoping for a little better scores. I hope we can (improve) when go to Benona for the invite and bounce back.”
Manistee’s top four players also finished first through fourth. Jacob Scharp was the medalist with a 45. Jordan Bladzik and Braydon Sorenson each shot a 48 to tie for second. Ben Schlaff was fourth with a 51. Also playing for the Chippewas was Mitchell Ziehm (61) and Will Babcock (74).
Jayden Perrone was Central’s top golfer as he was fifth with a 58. Kolden Myer was seventh (65), Wyatt Green was eighth (67) and Colton Bourgette was ninth (71). Also playing for the Spartans was Ryan Budzynski (76) and Chase Wood (78).