MONTAGUE — Mason County Central’s golf team finished sixth in Monday’s West Michigan Conference jamboree hosted by Montague at Old Channel Trail Golf Club.
Montague won, edging Hart by four shots, 177 to 181. Whitehall and North Muskegon were tied for third.
“It was a great day. We had a couple of guys score below 50,” said Central coach Tim Genson. “We got real close to our 200 mark. We were at 205.
“I was really happy with both Colton (Bourgette) and Wyatt (Green) to get into the 40s. Wyatt is only his second year. Colton is only in his second month of playing golf. It’s great to see these guys have this success and keep improving.”
Bourgette scored a 48, and Green shot a 49. Jayden Perrone and Kolden Myer each shot a 54 to round out Central’s scoring. Ryan Budzynski shot a 56, and Chase Wood shot a 61.
The Pirates had three golfers in the top 10, led by Kohen Porter with a 42. He was three shots behind medalist Logan Walters of North Muskegon.
Chance Alvesteffer shot a 44 to finish in a four-way tie for fifth and Jake VanderWilk shot a 45 to take ninth. Hart’s score was completed by Benjamin Lipps with a 50.