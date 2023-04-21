SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s junior varsity softball team defeated Montague Thursday, 16-12 and 26-14.
In the opener, Madison Sherretz got the victory in the circle as she struck out four, walked four and allowed four hits. Payton Cory struck out four four, walked one and gave up six hits.
Sherretz was 3-for-4 with two triples and four RBIs. Graycee Kalush had three RBIs with Ann Sterley adding two RBIs and one each for Mariana Ramos and Jordyn Melvin. Ramos, Cory, Sterley, Kalush and Charles Budreau each had a hit.
In the second game, Cory allowed 11 hits, walked three and struck out two.
MK McVicker was 5-for-6 with a triple and two RBIs. Sherretz had three hits including an inside-the-park home run and five RBIs. Croy and Melvin each had three hits and an RBI. Ellen Haner had two hits and three RBIs. Bureau had two RBIs.