WYOMING — Mason County Central and Mason County Eastern were unable to see their respective bowling teams advance to the state tournament from the MHSAA Division 4 bowling regional Friday at Park Center Lanes in Wyoming.
Mason County Central’s boys team bowled a total score of 2,678 to finish ninth out of 14 schools. Mason County Eastern was 13th with a score of 2,497.
The Spartans’ best Baker game out of the six bowled was its sixth with a 149. Of the three team games, its best score was the second with an 808.
The Cardinals had a best Baker game in the third round with a 112. Eastern’s best team game was also its second with a 647.
Wyoming Potter’s House won the regional championship with a score of 3,451. Baldwin was second (3,221) and Grandville Calvin Christian was third (3,180). The top three schools qualified for the state tournament at M-66 Bowl in Battle Creek next weekend.
Mason County Eastern’s girls bowling team was sixth in the 11-school regional, and Mason County Central did not have a team entered. Eastern’s girls had their best Baker game in the sixth round with a 145. The Cardinals’ best team game was its second with a 631.
Ravenna won the regional championship with 2,672 followed by Lakeview (2,546) and Grand Rapids Wellspring Prep (2,416).
Individuals for Mason County Eastern and Mason County Central will get their chance to qualify for the state tournament today also at Park Center Lanes in Wyoming.