EAST JORDAN — Mason County Central’s competitive cheerleading team finished as the runner-up at the MHSAA Division 4 district Friday evening in East Jordan.
The Spartans — along with district champion Gladstone, third place Munising and fourth place Houghton Lake — all qualified for a regional competition Saturday, Feb. 25, at Grand Rapids Northview.
The Spartans scored 731.22 points to Gladstone’s 758.68 points. Third place Munising had 712.14 points and fourth place Houghton Lake had 708.7 points. No other schools scored more than 700 points.
Central was in second place after the first round as the Spartans scored 230.2 points, 5.8 points behind Gladstone. The Spartans also had the second-best score in the second round, scoring 204.72 points to 215.28 points from Gladstone. Central’s third-round score was 296.3 points, also second-best to Gladstone.
Division 4 district at Marion
MARION — Hart’s competitive cheerleading team easily won the MHSAA Division 4 district hosted Friday evening in Marion.
The Pirates scored 744.93 points, more than 36 points better than district runner-up Pewamo-Westphalia’s 708.58 points. Also qualifying for the regional on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Grand Rapids Northview was Marion (688.36) and Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian (671.88).
Pewamo-Westphalia had the best first-round score, edging Hart by 1.9 points, 225.8 to 223.8 points. Hart dominated the second round, though, scoring 214.84 points more than 17 points better than Pewamo-Westphalia. Hart’s third round was 306.29 points, and the Pirates were the only school to score better than 300 points.