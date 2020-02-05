SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s boys basketball team used an edge in the interior to turn away Hart in a West Michigan Conference game Tuesday in Scottville, 65-26.

“We played probably as complete as we have all year,” Central coach Tim Genson said. “I know they were shorthanded tonight without (Ayden) Beachum with a bad knee.”

The Spartans (7-6, 4-5 WMC) used their height advantage to own an edge in rebounds. What’s more, Central made its way into the lane on dribble-drive in the first quarter, and then used a slick play to back-cut its way to easy baskets.

For more on this story, please purchase a print edition or buy access to our online e-edition.