SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s wrestling team split a pair of West Michigan Conference duals Wednesday evening, falling to Shelby, 42-36, but defeating Holton, 54-18.
“We wrestled well tonight,” said Central coach Kendel Trim. “We had to bump up in weight to have a chance to beat (Shelby), and we came up just a little short. The wrestlers looked better (Wednesday) even from Saturday. The returners look real sharp and the newer guys are coming up fast. I feel confident we will get to where we need to be.”
Going undefeated were sophomore Hunter Sanford at 113 pounds (7-0 overall), junior Zane McCabe at 132 (7-0), sophomore Gradyn Wilson at heavyweight (6-1), sophomore Colter Kirchner at 144 (5-2) and junior Brayden Overmyer at 150 (5-2).
The Spartans return to the mat Saturday when they travel to Hart for the Marc Bosse Memorial Invitational.